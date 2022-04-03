Faith

Archbishop Martins to commission centre for digital evangelisation expansion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins will on Saturday April 9, commission and bless Lumen Christi TV Retreat and Media Centre. Chairman and Founder of the Lumen Christi Television, Sir (Prince) Soji Robert Olagunju, said the centre has facilities that will complement to the glory of God, the digital evangelisation initiatives of Lumen Christi Catholic Television Network.

 

“The Media Centre will work in collaboration and affiliation with the Mass Communication Department of Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos, while the Retreat Centre will be available for workshops, seminars, retreats, tourism, conferences for Bishops, Priests, lay organisations, groups and individuals. “It will commence with a Holy Mass preceding the blessing by 12 noon.

 

Venue of the event is Our Lady of Fatima Complex of the Lumen Christi Catholic Television Network, Osapa, Lekki.

This will be followed immediately by the blessing and commissioning of the centre by the Archbishop of Lagos; and then a tour of the facilities,” Olagunju stated as contained in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph. The event is expected to attract a large number of many eminent persons particularly from the Catholic Church, the statement added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

RCCG 2020 Convention Day 4: Adeboye explains why some people remain in bondage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has explained why some people remain in bondage despite efforts to free themselves from the clutches of the satanic forces. Preaching on Day 4 of the RCCG 2020 Virtual Convention, he took some time to talk to “those who have been […]
Faith

Sanwo-Olu: I remain committed to quality service to God, mankind

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that his administration is committed to rendering quality service to God and humanity, making life better for residents and supporting a unifying platform to promote unity among the residents of the State.   He called on Lagos residents, especially public office holders to serve God and humanity, […]
Faith

No obstacle can stop true believers –Pastor Akinlabi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Despite current trials and temptations, the Senior Pastor of the Elevation Church, Pastor Goodman Akinlabi, has assured that no obstacle no matter how formidable can stand in the was of a true believers. He gave the assurance in an online message title Your Elevation Today: Stop Crying.   The servant of God hinged his message […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica