Archbishop Martins to commission centre for digital evangelisation expansion

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins will on Saturday April 9, commission and bless Lumen Christi TV Retreat and Media Centre. Chairman and Founder of the Lumen Christi Television, Sir (Prince) Soji Robert Olagunju, said the centre has facilities that will complement to the glory of God, the digital evangelisation initiatives of Lumen Christi Catholic Television Network.

“The Media Centre will work in collaboration and affiliation with the Mass Communication Department of Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos, while the Retreat Centre will be available for workshops, seminars, retreats, tourism, conferences for Bishops, Priests, lay organisations, groups and individuals. “It will commence with a Holy Mass preceding the blessing by 12 noon.

Venue of the event is Our Lady of Fatima Complex of the Lumen Christi Catholic Television Network, Osapa, Lekki.

This will be followed immediately by the blessing and commissioning of the centre by the Archbishop of Lagos; and then a tour of the facilities,” Olagunju stated as contained in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph. The event is expected to attract a large number of many eminent persons particularly from the Catholic Church, the statement added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...