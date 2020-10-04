Archbishop Moses Kattey (1953-2020) laid to rest

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

When the news broke that Archbishop Moses Kattey had passed on a few months ago, many found it very hard to believe it.

It was not because he was immortal, but it was simply because they felt that he was still needed to continue God’s work, at the Commonwealth Covenant Church International Alode, Nchia Eleme, Rivers State, where many ran to for divine encounter with God.

But on Friday April 24, 2020, Kattey truly departed. His shocking demise was indeed a black day in not just his Eleme home land but the entire Christian communities in Rivers State and beyond where his personality is etched in the course of his service to God and humanity.

The 66-year-old priest, who had a Ph.D. in physics, led a selfless life. A few years ago, when a brutal cult was raging in Eleme and environs, it was Kattey who embarked on a self-imposed peace mission. At the peak of that war, many fled Eleme for fear of being caught in a cross fire or targeted for attack. Kattey, who was unhappy with the situation, reached out to some of the cultists, and appealed to them to embrace peace. He said it was wrong to fold his arms and watch helplessly for bloodletting to become the order of the day in his beloved Eleme.

So, it was not surprising that people from far and near mourned his demise. That was why members of different denominations, academicians of different levels thronged the Commonwealth Church to pay their last tributes to their late beloved father in the Lord, their spiritual leader and mentor of high repute.

Also present at the one week long activities for the late Kattey’s burial was the 8th Eleme legislators Assembly. The late Bishop’s first son, Praise Kattey, is also a member of the legislative Assembly.

The legislators in their collective testimonies attested: “We wish to state here that the Bishop’s demise was a call by God for a successful fulfilment of his mission on earth. “He has being for us and others out most especially Eleme people who he tirelessly brought together to solve one crises or the other such as chieftaincy issues, youth-related crises such as cultism, kidnapping among others.

“For us as a people that identify with the late bishop’s faith in God, we also believe that Christianity is a personal race and we hope to re-unite with him at our different appointed time.”

Also in his testimony, the Eleme Youth President (Worldwide), Prince Brain Gokpa, attested that he came to the late Archbishop in 2016 when the Rivers State amnesty programme for criminals was held at the Commonwealth Covenant Church in Alode where a number of youth turned a new leave of life.

“Bishop Kattey was a man with a passion for Eleme people; he was zealous to see prosperous Eleme society even as he strived to reconcile many people and he left a legacy too large for somebody to wear his shoes,” Gokpa noted. At a public lecture/book launch in the honour of the late Bishop, a Doctor of Political Economy, Dr. Nantie Tony Enyia, noted with an insight from Norman’s cousins remark: “Death is not the greatest loss in life.

The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.” Dr. Enyia said: “Death is not the greatest loss in life because the departed such as Moses Olaka Kattey, by his legacies of selfless service to God and humanity, lives on in the hearts and lives of those who were impacted by his life.

“The departed are ever remembered by the deeds of love and sacrifice they have done while alive.

We are here to ensure that nothing God has done in our lives through Archbishop Dr. Moses Kattey dies while we are still alive. “The Bishop Kattey I know from the first day I met him was a man passionately consumed with the work of the Lord in the spreading of the gospel of the kingdom at all season’s serving the Lord and humanity with all humility of mind, and with many tears, and temptations which befell him.

“Late Dr. Kattey worked as a consummate community pastor and Evangelist for he touched virtually every village and community in Eleme where land was freely donated to the church free of charge. We know that Dr. Kattey kept back nothing that was profitable unto the church, but have showed them, and have thought publicly, and from house to house testifying both to the church and also to unbelievers’ repentance towards God, and faith towards our Lord Jesus Christ.”

On October 2, 2020, the day he was buried, a world body of churches in London, Trans-Atlantic and Pacific Alliance (TAPAC) has given its support to establish Commonwealth University in Rivers State to enable poor and indigent youths in the Niger Delta region access education alongside with children of the rich.

The World President of TAPAC, Archbishop J.P Hackman, passed this as a message from his London Office last Friday to the Governing Council of the Commonwealth University at the final burial ceremony of Archbishop Moses Kattey, the Presiding General-Overseer (G.O) of the Commonwealth Covenant Church International Alode, Nchia Eleme, Rivers State last Friday.

A representative of Hackman at the burial Church Service of the late Kattey, addressed as Archbishop Tochi, said the gesture of TAPAC was to partner with the late bishop and the church to realize his vision of raising education standard of the poor in the society and as part of his legacy of servitude to God and humanity.

Another high point of the burial service was a grand setting up of the ARCHBISHOP DR. MOSES KATTEY FOUNDATION by the Student’s Christian Movement (SCM) Rivers Section, Nigeria which was represented by its member, Dr. Tony Enyia.

Dr. Enyia in his speech said that: “A foundation is a non-profit corporation or charitable trust that makes grants to individuals or institutions for charitable purposes like education or religion hence the Almighty God instituted foundations for the poor and needy, widows, orphans and strangers, pointing out that the new late Kattey Foundation was to sustain his legacy in relieving the burden of the poor and the less privileged.”

Dr. Enyia, a Professor of Political Economy, made reference to the book of (Deuteronomy 15:11) which reads: “The poor shall never cease out of the Land: therefore I command thee, saying. Thou shall open thine hand wide unto thy brother, to thy poor, and to thy needy, in thy Land”, as the Lord purposed.”

The burial ceremony was a gathering of the cream of high profile bishops, clergies, Christians and people of various social economy classes and from all other walks of life to bid the late Archbishop farewell to the land of glory. Among the groups included Eleme College of Bishops, Eleme Ministers’ Forum, Sector 8 Ministers, Association of Niger Delta Bishops and Eleme Local Government Legislative Assembly members and their Council Chairman, Barrister Philip Okparaji as well as the President General of O-E’la Obor Eleme, the apex sociocultural organisation and mouth piece of the people of Eleme ethnic nationality, Chief (Elder) Israel Gomba-Abbey among others.

Archbishop Ignatius Kattey, Bishop Moses Kattey’s elder brother, in his tribute described his brother as a growing young man he supported from childhood despite all human challenges in his life but remained focused, dogged and resolute in his faith in God, pointing out that he died at an early age instead of him burying him as his senior.

“My brother, Moses completed his mission on earth according to God’s plan for his life and I thank the church for their support and loyalty to him as a founding father, mentor and leader of the church,” the senior Archbishop noted.

Also in his tribute, the OE’La Obor Eleme President General described the late Archbishop as his cousin who accomplished his calling and mission, stressing that anything he was in life he started it as far back as 1964 even as he saw him through maths and Bible lessons at their tender age in life.

The Eleme Council Chairman, Barrister Philip Okparaji, noted that late Kattey impacted immensely on the lives of Eleme politicians irrespective of their party divide, adding that he was the first Pentecostal Archbishop who fought and destroyed a lot of demonic and evil foundations and trees on Eleme land.

Despite his busy schedule he found time to author numerous life changing books. He was also a columnist for The New Telegraph newspaper, where he contributed religious pieces every Sunday.

