Archbishop Roberts, wife celebrate birthday in style

It was a gathering of celebration in honour of the President of West African College of Missionary Bishops (WACOMBS), Archbishop Olusegun Roberts, and his wife,

Bishop Adenike Roberts as they commemorate their birthday respectively. The cleric couple, who celebrated their birthday on Wednesday, September 1 share the same birth date of August 30.

Speaking during the birthday celebration, Archbishop Roberts thanked God for preserving him and his family.

He said: “I feel very great that it is my birthday. It is just normal for anyone who is celebrating would feel. It is a coincidence by nature that we share the same birthday because frankly speaking, we didn’t know until we met one another.

“And in the course of relating, we discover that we were born on the same date and of course it was a big special.

So, it is a coincidence of nature but it is not a coincidence that we are celebrating it on the same day. It is not that we deliberately decided to now choose a date and decide to celebrate. It is for real that we are born on the same August 30th.”

Archbishop Roberts used the occasion of his birthday to advise the federal government on the need to address escalating insecurity across the country.

He urged the government to intensify efforts in dealing with the situation, adding that Nigerians have lost hope in the willingness of the government to restore law and order in the country.

“In respect of the government, I think a lot can still be done if they show the will and willingness not only to tackle insecurity but to block all the loopholes that are involved in the issue of insecurity.

Frankly speaking, the masses have lost long ago confidence in this government’s ability to fight insecurity and looking at the recent allegations and counter-allegations, exposure and counter-exposure, and management of information in respect of the loose security situation in the country.

“I think if the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is going to score and come back to that glory that was seen in 2015, they need to do much more than what is on the ground now. That is my take.

Nigerians should keep faith alive, keep hope alive, do the best they can and hope for the best. 2023 is around the corner, hopefully, we have learned a lot of lessons and we would be able to correct a lot of things come 2023.

However, we shouldn’t lose hope. Sometimes things may go rough and in the mix of that roughness solutions and ideas may come that would make the days ahead better,” he said.

On her part, Bishop Roberts said it was not surprising that she shares birth dates with her husband. “It was surprising when we found out that we were born on the same date. But I believe it is God’s making. It is not a coincidence like that but it is God’s making,” she said.

