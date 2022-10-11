Business

Archbishop Sam Zuga kicks off salary for life programme for public servants

Posted on Author Reporter

 

For over a decade, pensioners in Nigeria and some other parts of Africa have faced very difficult times and excruciating pains owing to inability to access their pension as at when due, some having to wait more than three years before their payments sail through.

In the process of waiting, many pensioners especially those without capable children to take care of them suffer so much, many even dying in the process of waiting.

As a result of this unfortunate situation, the CEO of Zugacoin, ArchBishop Prof Sam Zuga has promised to give out N1 million worth of Zugacoins to all interested public servants in Nigeria and beyond.

The Archbishop, who launched the kick-starting of the distribution of $3000 worth of Zugacoins to over 189,000 men and officers of the Peace Corps of Nigeria on a zoom broadcast recently in Abuja, said this same gesture is going to be extended to the Nigeria Police, Military and all Paramilitary agencies in Nigeria.

Appreciating the gesture, the National Commandant of the Corps, Prof Dickson Akoh appreciated his philanthropic gestures and vowed to effortlessly contribute their own quota to the economic advancement of the nation.

He said: “On behalf of the officers and men who are privileged to be here, Peace Corps Council, State Executive Council, and local government commanders that are privileged to be here to participate in the first phase of this programme. When you promised 187,000 peace corps officers 3000 dollars worth of Zugacoins. Then we didn’t know what Zugacoins were all about, but we have done our research and our findings. Now we know that all that revolves around Zugacoin is Nigeria’s future.

“We will not take the offer you are giving to us for granted. We will use this opportunity to contribute our own quota to the economic advancement of our fathers land. This is the hand work of God. God is using you to answer the prayers of so many of us here who has been toiling day and night. We say thank you and God bless you.”

On his part, Sam Zuga further stated that this project has the capacity of taking care of the civil servants when they are alive, their children after they are gone, even their children’s children, because, the money will continue growing through digital economic technology.

However, they are required to pay only 1.1% of that value in their country’s currency as the Blockchain Transaction Charges while the CEO of Zugacoins in his unique benevolence will complete the balance of the transaction charges.

According to the philanthropic cleric, the transaction charges are integral part of Blockchain Technology and is needed before any financial transaction occurs in Digital Financial Platforms.

 

Reporter

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

