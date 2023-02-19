General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries International, popularly known as Jehovah Sharp-Sharp, Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin, had
Faith

Archbishop tasks politicians on citizens’ welfare

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Chapel (Jehovah Sharp-Sharp), Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin, has tasked politicians on exemplary leadership that entails showing genuine concern for citizens’ welfare.
He observed that politicians tend to be close to the populace during campaigns and other activities geared towards triumphing at the polls but become unavailable and conduct themselves unwisely as soon as they assume power.
Benjamin made the observation when he received the Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor in the company of his campaign team paid him a courtesy visit and to seek his blessings.
Meanwhile, the Archbishop handed oxygen concentrators to the gubernatorial candidate, saying that the lifesaving equipment was to commit him to run a people’s government when he becomes the Governor of Lagos State.
“There are many ways of passing messages, it’s not just people coming to ask for our blessings, and we cannot deny anyone of a blessing they request for but at the same time we have noticed over time that when they take blessings when they get to the office they begin to behave the way they like.
“To commit them is to take a step further to ensure that they have these materials that touch the lives of the underprivileged in the society. That is why we created this forum in such a way that we will be generous to them before they get to the seat of government, when they get there there will be something to remember that when I went for blessings in this place I was given hospital equipment to be able to reach out to the masses of the state,” the Archbishop stated.
Jandor in his response thanked the church saying, “Since I have been in this journey for the past eight years, I have not seen anyone donating a lifesaving equipment for this struggle, for the first time we see even beyond donating lifesaving machines we see him preaching to us asking that when we get to office we should put the people first.
“I have visited 193 wards out of 245 wards in Lagos, 106 of the wards have no primary health centre but with this equipment it shows that the people of Lagos will start feeling that promise of a better tomorrow.”
He restated that votes will count this time and encouraged the electorates to go out on Election Day to vote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Oyedepo: I’ll lay my bare hands on COVID-19 patients, breathe into them

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular Nigerian pentecostal preacher and founder of Living Faith Chapel, David Oyedopo, has said he would lay his bare hands and breathe into any COVID-19 patient brought to him for prayer. Oyedepo said this during his church’s programme on Saturday. “Can you imagine anyone bringing a coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on […]
Faith

Church must remain voice of reason, faith, calmness –Bishop Olumakaiye

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU,

The Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, takes a look at the deplorable state of security in the nation. He equates it to the state of Israel, which the book of Judges 17:6 depicts as ‘… in those days there was no king in Israel, but every man did what is right in his […]
Faith

Beware of disrespect to human life, Fr. Akinyemi warns

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Parish Priest and Dean of FESTAC Catholic Deanery, Lagos, Rev Fr. Jerome Akinyemi, has stressed the need for all to accord due respect to human life whether dead or alive. The cleric gave the warning during a mass to celebrate the sacredness of human life, as Catholics all over the world commemorate this year’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica