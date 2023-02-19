Archbishop tasks politicians on citizens’ welfare

General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Chapel (Jehovah Sharp-Sharp), Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin, has tasked politicians on exemplary leadership that entails showing genuine concern for citizens’ welfare.

He observed that politicians tend to be close to the populace during campaigns and other activities geared towards triumphing at the polls but become unavailable and conduct themselves unwisely as soon as they assume power.

Benjamin made the observation when he received the Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor in the company of his campaign team paid him a courtesy visit and to seek his blessings.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop handed oxygen concentrators to the gubernatorial candidate, saying that the lifesaving equipment was to commit him to run a people’s government when he becomes the Governor of Lagos State.

“There are many ways of passing messages, it’s not just people coming to ask for our blessings, and we cannot deny anyone of a blessing they request for but at the same time we have noticed over time that when they take blessings when they get to the office they begin to behave the way they like.

“To commit them is to take a step further to ensure that they have these materials that touch the lives of the underprivileged in the society. That is why we created this forum in such a way that we will be generous to them before they get to the seat of government, when they get there there will be something to remember that when I went for blessings in this place I was given hospital equipment to be able to reach out to the masses of the state,” the Archbishop stated.

Jandor in his response thanked the church saying, “Since I have been in this journey for the past eight years, I have not seen anyone donating a lifesaving equipment for this struggle, for the first time we see even beyond donating lifesaving machines we see him preaching to us asking that when we get to office we should put the people first.

“I have visited 193 wards out of 245 wards in Lagos, 106 of the wards have no primary health centre but with this equipment it shows that the people of Lagos will start feeling that promise of a better tomorrow.”

He restated that votes will count this time and encouraged the electorates to go out on Election Day to vote.

