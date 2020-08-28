News

Archbishop tasks stakeholders on southern Kaduna peace pact

Anglican Archbishop of Kaduna Province and Bishop of Wusasa Diocese, Zaria, Most Rev’d. Ali Buba-Lamido, has called on stakeholders in the Kaduna crisis to take the southern Kaduna peace pact between the Atyap and the Fulani seriously as it was key to peaceful coexistence in the area.

The archbishop, who said he endorsed the Fulani and Atyap peace agreement, described it as a big step towards peace and reconciliation in Atyap chiefdom, Zango Kataf and in southern Kaduna as a whole. A statement issued by the archbishop, said the resolutions of the peace meeting, if truly implemented, would go a long way in resolving the conflict and urged the community leaders, clerics and the youth to team up to see to the realisation of the resolutions. Lamido, however, called for a network of think-tanks and dialogues to enhance social and economic relations and also promote welfare and prosperity of the people in the area.

The statement said in part; “The peace meeting between the Fulani and the Atyap people chaired by AVM Ishaya Aboi Shekari and Dr. Salim Musa Umar on August 20, 2020 was a big step towards peace and reconciliation in Atyap chiefdom. The meeting, which had in attendance security chiefs and the local government officials, was a right step in the right direction. “I have gone through the resolutions arrived at during the meeting. I believe if they are truly implemented,they will go a long way in resolving the conflict.

Community leaders, clerics and the youth must team up to see to the realisation of these ideals.” He also said that; “People should be made aware of how the effect of crises differentiate based upon ethnicity and religion. We need a network of thinktanks and dialogues to enhance social and economic relations to promote welfare and prosperity in the area.

