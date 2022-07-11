News Top Stories

Archbishop to Christians: Get arms to protect yourselves

The Archbishop, Church of Nigeria (Ondo Province) and Bishop of Akure Diocese, Rev Simeon Oluwole Borokini, has asked Christians to procure arms to fight against invaders who are attacking churches in the country.

The cleric, who was addressing reporters after the first session of the 14th Synod of the Akure Diocese held at Saint Andrew’s Church, Akure, yesterday, said the Federal Government seems insensitive to the security situation in the country and the best thing for Christians is to get arms legitimately to defend themselves.

Pointedly, Borokini said: “Anybody that is willing to have something to protect himself should get a licence. If it is a gun or anything that anyone wants to use to protect himself, I will support it, since the government seems to be negligent as far as security is concerned.” Borokini also asked the Federal Government to amend the Constitution in such a way that would give room for state governments to have own police to defend their citizens just as he advised states to have security outfits to protect the citizens.

According to him, state  governments should do whatever they can to defend their citizens as the governors of the South West geo-political zone have done with the setting up of the Amotekun Security Network to defend the zone from marauders. “The number of policemen that we have cannot protect all the citizens that we have in the country.

So it is better we do something at the local level. We have been asking all our church leaders to comply with the installation of CCTV cameras in the church; they should get the gadgets before August 1, which is the deadline,” he said.

 

Speaking of the state of the nation in the Bishop’s Charge entitled: “Be a worthy Ambassador of Christ,” the cleric lamented the rate at which insecurity is ravaging the country and with the helplessness of the government, adding: “Nigeria, God’s own country, the giant of Africa, a nation flowing with milk and honey is now a place where everyone is avoiding partnering with or to even come and invest in.

Even, the citizens are running from the country to go and look for greener pastures and find solace somewhere else as a result  recovof the security challenges.

The nation is faced with an unprecedented wave of different but overlapping insurgencies and almost every corner has been hit by violence and crime. “This scale of insecurity threatens the very fabric of Nigerian society. With every attack that is carried out on a daily basis, human lives are either lost or permanently damaged. As a result, faith in democracy and the country is gradually eroding.

 

The promise by the government to protect citizens from terrorists and criminals has not been kept; instead, the country has become more unstable than it has been in decades. “The recent surge in insecurity has been linked to poverty across the country. The nation is abundantly blessed, but youth unemployment is alarming and the country is in the middle of one of the economic downturns.

 

Criminals and terrorists are tagged bandits and unknown gunmen. Even though it was reported that the militant group – Boko Haram – has been technically defeated; but deadly herdsmen are always on a killing spree anytime there is any misunderstanding between them and the farmers.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
