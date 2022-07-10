Metro & Crime

Archbishop to Christians: Get arms to protect yourselves

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Archbishop Church of Nigeria (Ondo Province) and Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Revd Simeon Oluwole Borokini has asked Christians to procure arms to fight against invaders who are attacking churches in the country.

The cleric, who was addressing reporters after the first session of the 14th Synod of the Akure Diocese held at Saint Andrew’s Church, Akure, the state capital Sunday, said the Federal Government seems insensitive to the security situation in the country and the best thing for Christians is to get arms legitimately to defend themselves.

Pointedly, Borokini said: “Anybody that is willing to have something to protect himself should get a license if it is gun or anything that anyone wants to use to protect himself, I will support it, since the government seems to be negligent as far as security is concerned.”

Borokini also asked for the Federal Government to amend the constitution in such a way that would give room for state governments to have its own police to defend their citizens just as he advised states to have security outfits to protect the citizens.

According to him, state governments should so whatever they could to defend their citizens just like the governors of the Southwest geo-political zone have done with the setting up of Amotekun Security Network to defend the zone from marauders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

CSOs protest against incessant ritual killings, others in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Wednesday, staged a protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, over what they described as incessant occurrences of ritual killings and internet fraud among the youths in the state. The CSOs, under the aegis of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and Human Rights and Grassroots […]
Metro & Crime

KAI tortures, detains journalist inside Black Maria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) yesterday beat and detained a journalist inside a Black Maria for filming their enforcement operation. The incident occurred at Meiran Bus Stop on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. Mr. Benjamin Anaja, a journalist with Guild Press Limited, was assaulted by KAI officials who were angry that the victim recorded […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire Guts Popular Apongbon Lagos Market, Apongbon Bridge

Posted on Author Reporter

    An early morning fire outbreak on Wednesday has razed some shops at the Apongbon Under Bridge Market in Lagos. Although details of the fire and its cause are still sketchy, it was learnt that it started at in the morning. As at the time of filing this report, the fire was still raging. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica