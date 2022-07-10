Archbishop to Christians: Get arms to protect yourselves

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Archbishop Church of Nigeria (Ondo Province) and Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Revd Simeon Oluwole Borokini has asked Christians to procure arms to fight against invaders who are attacking churches in the country.

The cleric, who was addressing reporters after the first session of the 14th Synod of the Akure Diocese held at Saint Andrew’s Church, Akure, the state capital Sunday, said the Federal Government seems insensitive to the security situation in the country and the best thing for Christians is to get arms legitimately to defend themselves.

Pointedly, Borokini said: “Anybody that is willing to have something to protect himself should get a license if it is gun or anything that anyone wants to use to protect himself, I will support it, since the government seems to be negligent as far as security is concerned.”

Borokini also asked for the Federal Government to amend the constitution in such a way that would give room for state governments to have its own police to defend their citizens just as he advised states to have security outfits to protect the citizens.

According to him, state governments should so whatever they could to defend their citizens just like the governors of the Southwest geo-political zone have done with the setting up of Amotekun Security Network to defend the zone from marauders.

