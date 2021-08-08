Faith

Archbishop to Christians: Worship God in spirit, truth

The Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, The Most Revd Dr Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, has enjoined Christians to worship God in Spirit and in truth, asking them to shun fake and cosmetic attitudes in their worship of the almighty God. This, he said, was the only way to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

 

The Clergyman made the call in his sermon to mark the end of this year’s three – Day Episcopal visit to the Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria at the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo Circuit, Lagos.

 

Also, he said that for the congregants’ prayers to be answered they need to show others the love of God without simulations.

He said: “As people created in the image of God, we must show others transparent love of God in order to stimulate divine manifestation of your spirituality in your respective callings.”

 

Furthermore, D.r Olawuyi berated worshippers for their nonchalant attitudes towards the plights of others in their midst.

 

He said they should be true Light bearers in order to expand God’s kingdom through their sacrifice, especially in their service, contributions with their substance, time and talents. He took an exception to the attitudes of some clergies who are out to exploit the members of their congregations and the nation at large.

This, he continued, is manifested through their ostentatious living while the congregants live in penury. However, he had a good word for those who offer selfless service in the discharge of their duties and urge them to continue to lead by examples which the people can emulate.

He said: “This is the way through which people would give their best and all to God and the society and the nation to be turned around to the glory of His name, where no man is oppressed.”

Highlights of the events were the presentation of the Holy Bible and the confirmation certificates to all the confirmed, as well as expressed his profound gratitude to the 2021 Archbishop Episcopal planning Committee members, chaired by Dame (Barr) Yewande Akapo, the Circuit Steward.

 

She was assisted by Bro (Barr) Yemi Adegbayibi and other dynamic team players for the success of the event.

