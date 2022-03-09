Archbishop Ugorji is new President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria

The newly appointed Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has been elected the new President of CBCN, taking over from Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze whose four year tenure just ended.

To assist Archbishop Ugorji as the Vice President is Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Archdiocese. The new CBCN Secretary is Bishop Donatus Ogun, OSA, of Uromi Diocese, while Bishop Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo of Abeokuta Diocese is the Assistant Secretary.

Besides the principal officers, other Bishops were also elected to oversee various departments and units of the Catholic Secretariat.

The new officers will lead the Conference for the next four years.

