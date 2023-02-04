News

Archbishop Ugorji tasks Abia Govt on promise to return schools to church

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, has appealed to the Abia State government to fulfill its promise of returning to the church some primary schools taken over by the government at the end of the civil war.

Ugorji, who doubles as President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), made the appeal in his capacity as the former Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia for 32 years and currently the Metropolitan of Owerri Province. Speaking during the Installation Mass of his successor, Most Rev. Michael Kalu Ukpong, as the third Bishop of Umuahia Diocese at Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia, he urged the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, to make good his promise of effecting the decision of his predecessor, Theodore Orji. According to him, the cordial relationship between the church and the state government was based on mutual respect and ongoing dialogue to partner with government in providing youths with high quality comprehensive education of mind, heart and spirit, firmly anchored on good morals, self-discipline and Christian values. The prelate, who thanked Orji for starting the handover process with some secondary schools belonging to the church before leaving office in 2015, however, stated that the former governor was unable to return some of the primary schools force-fully taken over from the church by the government.

He said: “It is my belief that His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is a man of his words; his word is his bond. I therefore have every confidence that as a man of honour and integrity, he would make good his electoral promise before he leaves office as the Governor of Abia in May. “However, I fully understand that the delay so far in fulfilling his promise has been as a result of forgetfulness in the face of many official issues competing for his attention.” In his response, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Udeh Chukwu, expressed surprise that the handover process had not yet been concluded, and gave assurances he would convey the appeal to the governor whom he was certain would act promptly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano resumes payment of N30, 000 minimum wage April

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano State Government said it will continue the payment of N30600 Minimum Wage once it starts generating enough Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The Government had in March 2021 suspended payments of the legally adopted N30600 and returned to the old N18,000 minimum wage on accounts of dwindling IGR. The State Commissioner for Information, Mallam […]
News

HYPPADEC Commission takes off soon – FG

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government has set machineries in motion to ensure the takeoff of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) with a view to addressing the perennial challenge of flooding and management of other ecological menace ravaging the people in the areas.   A statement by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, SA Media to the […]
News

Tompolo’s company discovers another illegal pipeline

Posted on Author Reporter

  Success Nwogu The Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, (TSSNL), a surveillance oil company, on Saturday discovered another huge illegal pipeline connected to the 48-inch Trans Forcados Export Trunk line, at the rear of a military security post in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State. The company is operated by a former commandant of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica