Archbishop Ugorji tasks Abia Govt on promise to return schools to church

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, has appealed to the Abia State government to fulfill its promise of returning to the church some primary schools taken over by the government at the end of the civil war.

Ugorji, who doubles as President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), made the appeal in his capacity as the former Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia for 32 years and currently the Metropolitan of Owerri Province. Speaking during the Installation Mass of his successor, Most Rev. Michael Kalu Ukpong, as the third Bishop of Umuahia Diocese at Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia, he urged the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, to make good his promise of effecting the decision of his predecessor, Theodore Orji. According to him, the cordial relationship between the church and the state government was based on mutual respect and ongoing dialogue to partner with government in providing youths with high quality comprehensive education of mind, heart and spirit, firmly anchored on good morals, self-discipline and Christian values. The prelate, who thanked Orji for starting the handover process with some secondary schools belonging to the church before leaving office in 2015, however, stated that the former governor was unable to return some of the primary schools force-fully taken over from the church by the government.

He said: “It is my belief that His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is a man of his words; his word is his bond. I therefore have every confidence that as a man of honour and integrity, he would make good his electoral promise before he leaves office as the Governor of Abia in May. “However, I fully understand that the delay so far in fulfilling his promise has been as a result of forgetfulness in the face of many official issues competing for his attention.” In his response, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Udeh Chukwu, expressed surprise that the handover process had not yet been concluded, and gave assurances he would convey the appeal to the governor whom he was certain would act promptly.

