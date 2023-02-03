Archbishop Ugorji tasks Abia Govt on promise to return schools to church

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, has appealed to the Abia State government to fulfill it’s promise of returning to the church, some Primary Schools which were taken over by the government at the end of the civil war.

Ugorji, who doubles as President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), made the appeal in his capacity as the former Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia for 32 years and currently the Metropolitan of Owerri Province.

Speaking during the Installation Mass of his successor, Most Rev. Michael Kalu Ukpong as the third bishop of Umuahia Diocese at Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia, he urged the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, to make good his promise of effecting the decision of his predecessor, Theodore Orji.

According to him, the cordial relationship between the Church and the Government of Abia State was based on mutual respect and ongoing dialogue to partner with government in providing youths with high quality comprehensive education of mind, heart and spirit, firmly anchored on good morals, self-discipline and Christian values.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...