Architects laud Fayemi’s urban renewal policy

Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Ekiti State Chapter, Architect Wale Ajayi, has described Governor Kayode Fayemi’s urban renewal policy as a model that would expand the economic landscape of the state in the future. Ajayi, who is a Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Buildings and Infrastructure, said the four model schools and construction of ring roads in Ado-Ekiti as well as the knowledge zone along Ijan-Ado axis were fast attracting industrial development in the state.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday after being elected as NIA Chairman, Ekiti chapter for the two years. Ajayi said the infrastructure, which was a pillar in the policy thrust of the Fayemi’s government was being given priority with the earmarking of N51.7 billion to capital expenditure in the 2021 appropriation bill.

Ajayi said: “With Governor Fayemi’s huge investment in infrastructure like the construction of ring roads, model schools and knowledge zone in the Ado metropolis, one will realise that have been exposing Ekiti to more economic and industrial activities at the suburb. “More industries are trooping into Ekiti, the agriculture sector is gaining attention while local economy is picking up with attendant increase in IGR and the standard of living of our people.

“The same applies to Ado Ekiti masterplan. Today, the layout is being implemented and people can no build their houses in Ado metropolis without following the masterplan. All these are being implemented to expose Ekiti to modernity and better economic opportunities.”

