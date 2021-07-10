News

ARCON condoles with Fayemi over passage of Fola Alade

The Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has condoled with Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the government and people of the state over the passing of one of its renowned and illustrious sons, Isaac Fola Alade, the iconic Architect who died last month.

The late Alade, who hailed from Aramoko Ekiti, was the first architect to be appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1976. ARCON in a letter signed by the President, Arc. Dipo Ajayi, described the deceased as a man of invaluable wealth of insight and experience. According to ARCON, Alade engraved his name in gold in the hearts and social fabric of major physical structures that were of national values and heritage to the country. It said Alade’s involvement in the design and supervision of national buildings like the twin federal secretariat at Ikoyi, Nigeria Embassy buildings in 14 countries, re-design and conversion of the Tafawa Balewa Square Complex, the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies building at Kuru and oth-ers, testified to his brilliance as a master builder.

“Indeed the state will miss Fola Alade’s invaluable wealth of insight and experience; especially at a time when Ekiti State is undergoing rapid physical and socio-economic development under your able leadership. “I on behalf of myself, my family and the entire body of architects in Nigeria condole with the people and the government of Ekiti over our departed sage as we all wish to give him befitting celebration to mark the passage of a star of his status. “The family has lost a patriarch, Aramoko has lost her Mayegun, Ekiti State has lost a hero, Architecture has lost an icon and the nation at large has lost a rare gem.’’

