ARCON tasks govt on urban regeneration

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Cutting Edge

Architects must be innovative and creative to deliver designs to meet need of the moment

 

Architects Registration of Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has called on the Federal Government to partner with the council for urbanism and urban regeneration to be achieved in Nigeria.

 

According to the President of ARCON, Sir Oladipupo Ajayi, such initiative would aid existing cities to be remodeled to pave way for the creation of more roads, motorways and transport systems, as well as creating new residential areas, indus-  trial sites and commercial areas.

 

Speaking during the council’s first virtual induction ceremony, which led to the licensing of newly registered architects and architectural firms, Ajayi also charged the architects to explore urbanism, saying that many Nigerian cities were crying for regeneration.

 

He said: “The council would like to draw your attention to urbanism, which has been scholarly defined as the study of low population of urban areas such as towns and cities and its interaction with the built environment. “Nigerian architects have been trained to handle this kind of schemes.

 

The benefits of urbanism are multifarious but suffice it to say that it enhances the quality of life, make available better places to live, work and play in, higher and more stable property values.” As part of efforts to boost the nation’s economy, Ajayi called on the Federal Government to patronise registered Nigerian architects in order to deliver quality services.

 

He emphasised that architects possessed the skills, saying that a situation where some government officials preferred and patronised foreign counterparts over them was not healthy for the development of the profession, the construction industry and the economy.

 

The president, who noted that times were changing, urged Nigerian architects to think outside the box and create wealth, adding that many emerging opportunities abound within the architecture profession.

 

According to him, gone are the days when they were used to going the conventional way, adding that Nigerian architects must be innovative and creative to deliver designs that would meet the need of the moment.

 

He said stated that architects must evolve new ways of doing things, embrace technology in their day-today life and create wealth.

 

“Notwithstanding the biting effects of coronavirus, architects have greater opportunities to prove our leadership role by embracing innovating designs that both meet the need of your client and such that can be sustainable in the nearest future,” he said.

 

Speaking on the need for all registered architects to promote the use of ARCON Project Registration Number (APRN), Registrar of the council, Umar Murnai, said it was part of the regulator’s initiative to improve standard of projects and to make architects involved in any construction project to take responsibility for his or her contract.

 

According to him, APRN is a unique composite-encoding of the architect’s registration number, the plot number, the project location, the application date and a unique serial number, followed by a special suffix (if required) for special sectors such as educational institutions and housing corporations.

 

And for quality control measure, Murnai said that an APRN certificate would be issued to the architect for transmission to the client, saying the certification binded the architect to standard of professional practice.

