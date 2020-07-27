ARCON urges architects to explore urbanism

Worried by the increasing population in most Nigerian cities, Architect Registration of Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has urged all registered architects in the country to explore urbanism. Drawing their attention to this during the first virtual induction ceremony organised by the regulatory body, ARCON President, Sir Oladipupo Ajayi, pointed out that many Nigerian cities were crying for regeneration. Some newly registered architects and architectural firms were licensed during the ceremony.

Advising the newly licensed architects and firms, he said: “The council would like to draw your attention to urbanism, which has been scholarly defined as the study of low population of urban areas such as towns and cities and its interaction with the built environment.”

The ARCON boss also called on government to patronise registered Nigerian architects, emphasising that they possessed the skills to deliver quality services to boost the nation’s environment. Ajayi said a situation where some government officials patronise foreign counterparts at the detriment of indigenous architects was not healthy for the development of the profession, construction industry and nation’s economy. The president explained that times were changing, urging to think outside the box and create wealth.

According to him, many emerging opportunities abound within the architecture profession. He stated that gone were the days when they were used to going the conventional way, stressing that architects must be innovative and creative to deliver designs that meet the need of the moment.

According to him, architects who are leaders in the construction family, must evolve new ways of doing things, embrace technology in their day-to-day life and create wealth. He added that notwithstanding the biting effects of coronavirus, architects have greater opportunities to prove their leadership role by embracing innovating designs that both meet the need of clients and sustainable.

Like this: Like Loading...