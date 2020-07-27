Business

ARCON urges architects to explore urbanism

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi Comments Off on ARCON urges architects to explore urbanism

Worried by the increasing population in most Nigerian cities, Architect Registration of Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has urged all registered architects in the country to explore urbanism. Drawing their attention to this during the first virtual induction ceremony organised by the regulatory body, ARCON President, Sir Oladipupo Ajayi, pointed out that many Nigerian cities were crying for regeneration. Some newly registered architects and architectural firms were licensed during the ceremony.

 

Advising the newly licensed architects and firms, he said: “The council would like to draw your attention to urbanism, which has been scholarly defined as the study of low population of urban areas such as towns and cities and its interaction with the built environment.”

 

The ARCON boss also called on government to patronise registered Nigerian architects, emphasising that they possessed the skills to deliver quality services to boost the nation’s environment. Ajayi said a situation where some government officials patronise foreign counterparts at the detriment of indigenous architects was not healthy for the development of the profession, construction industry and nation’s economy. The president explained that times were changing, urging to think outside the box and create wealth.

 

According to him, many emerging opportunities abound within the architecture profession. He stated that gone were the days when they were used to going the conventional way, stressing that architects must be innovative and creative to deliver designs that meet the need of the moment.

 

According to him, architects who are leaders in the construction family, must evolve new ways of doing things, embrace technology in their day-to-day life and create wealth. He added that notwithstanding the biting effects of coronavirus, architects have greater opportunities to prove their leadership role by embracing innovating designs that both meet the need of clients and sustainable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Banks clear N1.3trn cheques in 5 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•Paper transactions dip further Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N1.3 trillion between January and May, this year. While this showed a 31.5 per cent decline when compared with N1.9 trillion recorded in the same period of 2019, the 2020 record was achieved amidst a 30-day suspension of cheques clearing due […]
Business

Nigerians consume N193.66bn worth of electricity in 4 months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigerians consumed N193.66 billion worth of electricity in just four months of September, October, November and December 2019. Power industry regulator, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which declared this in a document sighted by New Telegraphat the weekend, maintained that the power consumption pattern was reflected in the total invoice of N193.66billion issued to 11 […]
Business

Stakeholders proffer success tips to new SEC boss

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

The new SEC management should sustain the implementation of capital market master plan, CHRIS UGWU writes   Transactions on stocks and other securities are more complex and volatile than other markets especially after the global financial meltdown and how it reflected on the economic status of the world and local bourse that is still facing […]

%d bloggers like this: