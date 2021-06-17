Ardova acquires 100% of Enyo

Ardova Plc (AP) has notified the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, its shareholders and the investing public that the ompany has reached an agreement with Enyo Retail and Supply Holding Limited (ERSHL) to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in Enyo Retail and Supply Limited. According to a statement from Ardova, the announcement follows the execution of a share purchase agreement by the parties. “The parties are committed to closing the transaction, in accordance with the share purchase agreement, as soon as agreed closing conditions are satisfied and regulatory approval is received.

“Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and Banwo & Ighodalo are acting as Financial and Legal Advisers respectively to AP, while Rand Merchant Bank and Herbert Smith Freehills Paris LLP are acting as Financial and Legal Advisers to ERSHL and certain of its shareholders,” the statement signed by Oladeinde Nelson-Cole, Company Secretary/General Counsel noted.

Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer of AP, stated: “On completion, this acquisition will lead to a stronger downstream energy group that benefits from the increased customer reach and service delivery excellence of both companies, with the combination expected to produce stronger financial results.” Ardova Plc recently announced its unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2021, showing a profit after tax of N0.85 billion, up 70.9 per cent y-o-y from N0.49 billion posted in March 2020.

