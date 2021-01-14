Ardova set to acquire Enyo

Ardova Plc (AP), one of the leading Nigerian integrated energy companies and the shareholders of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited have entered discussions relating to AP acquiring Enyo. According to a statement signed by Oladeinde Nelson-Cole, Ag. Company Secretary/ General, Enyo is one of the newest and fastest growing retail and supply companies in the downstream sector. Enyo is a technologically driven player and currently operates over 90 stations across Nigeria attending to over 100,000 retail customers daily across 15 states of the country.

This announcement is pursuant to the acceptance in principle of AP’s offer and acquisition framework by the shareholders of Enyo, it is subject to the successful completion of a due diligence exercise and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

CEO of AP, Mr Olumide Adeosun, explained that immediately following completion, AP will look to retain the Enyo branded stations which will operate side by side with the AP brand whilst leveraging the strengths of AP and its group companies.

