Business

Ardova set to acquire Enyo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ardova Plc (AP), one of the leading Nigerian integrated energy companies and the shareholders of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited have entered discussions relating to AP acquiring Enyo. According to a statement signed by Oladeinde Nelson-Cole, Ag. Company Secretary/ General, Enyo is one of the newest and fastest growing retail and supply companies in the downstream sector. Enyo is a technologically driven player and currently operates over 90 stations across Nigeria attending to over 100,000 retail customers daily across 15 states of the country.

This announcement is pursuant to the acceptance in principle of AP’s offer and acquisition framework by the shareholders of Enyo, it is subject to the successful completion of a due diligence exercise and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

CEO of AP, Mr Olumide Adeosun, explained that immediately following completion, AP will look to retain the Enyo branded stations which will operate side by side with the AP brand whilst leveraging the strengths of AP and its group companies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lagos sustains benefit payment to retirees with N8.7bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Within the last six months, the Lagos State government has paid over N8.7 billion as Accrued Pension Rights to 2,309 retirees.   The period represents the first two quarters of the year from January to June. Disclosing this, the Director- General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Babalola Obilana, said that the Governor, Babajide Sanwo- […]
Business

Lufthansa begins flights to Nigeria after 8-month suspension

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Lufthansa welcomed its passengers at Lagos airport on board of its resumed non-stop flight from Frankfurt/Germany.   After having suspended its flight operations to Nigeria eight months ago following the travel restrictions due to COVID-19, the German Airline is back to Nigeria as the travel restrictions to Nigeria was recently lifted by the Nigerian government. […]
Business

Dyson to invest £2.7bn to double product range by 2025

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said it would invest 2.75 billion pounds in new technology in the next five years to double its product portfolio, including devices that would take it beyond the home. Founded by Briton James Dyson in the 1990s, Dyson said a focus would be investment in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica