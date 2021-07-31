Are we really ready to tackle insecurity?

Everyone knows that the level of insecurity in the country is reaching alarming levels (maybe not those in government); with no part of the nation safe from the nefarious activities of the men of the underworld.

However, in recent months, the activities of the bandits, (as they have now widely been tagged by most media houses) have risen to another despicable level, especially as it concerns what is happening to the schools, particularly in the northern part of the country.

In that part of the ‘Giant of Africa’, more than 1,000 young Nigerians, whose only ‘crime’ was that they opted to get an education in order to better themselves, but sadly have been caught up in the madness of the latest vogue in town – mass kidnapping of school children.

Since December 2020, more than 10 abductions have taken place, as the so-called bandits have changed their modus operandi to be attacking this level of the society acutely aware of the psychological impact it will have on the nation.

Although they are called bandits, but is it a coincidence that they (bandits) have achieved what Boko Haram, the group which set out to end western education in the North, was unable to do – forcing at least one state government, in this case Kaduna, to postpone resumption of schools following the frequent attacks on them.

Early in the month, following bandits’ attack on Bethel Baptist School in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, the government ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools located in areas that have been identified as vulnerable to attacks by bandits. The July 5 abduction was the fourth to have taken place in the state since last December.

The action of the state government is undoubtedly a victory for the Islamic sect, which had wanted western schools closed all along. Incidentally, the Kaduna State government’s decision is in truth a sad acknowledgment of our inability to checkmate the scourge, which first occurred when 276 girls aged between 12 and 17 years were abducted on April 14, 2014 from the Chibok Girls Secondary in Chibok,

Borno State to the consternation of not only the nation but the wider world in general.

The action prompted prominent world leaders, including the wife of the then US President, Barack Obama, Michel; then British Prime Minister, David Cameron and young Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai to condemn the action in the strongest terms, while appealing for the release of the girls.

Sadly, seven years later, a number of the girls have still not been reunited with their families, while many others have now also tasted the terrifying ordeal of being held captives against their will, after becoming victims as non-state actors have had a field day kidnapping school children.

It has been said that our own security agents and some political leaders are complicit in fuelling insecurity across the land otherwise it would not have become so pervasive.

In a recent report issued by Intersociety, 3,462 Christians were killed in 200 days while 3,000 were abducted with 10 clergy men attacked and over 300 churches destroyed in the northern part of the country.

But while there may be some justification in this assertion, however, we still have most of our men and women in uniform very much determined to see peace and tranquillity return to this great country as was largely the case in the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

While it is true that there is no country that is totally crime free, however, the major differences are the approaches taken to tackle the scourge headlong in an effort to reduce it to the barest minimum.

Sadly in Nigeria, so far, all efforts at checkmating this hydra headed monster have spectacularly failed as highlighted by the daily headlines of tales of woe from various parts of the country concerning kidnappings, banditry and murders.

In January, President Muhammadu Buhari finally listened to the stringent calls of many Nigerians for a change in those heading our military architecture, finally relented and ousted the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

In their place he approved General Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amao, Chief of Air Staff. Sadly General Attahiru died in a plane crash in May and has been replaced by General Farouk Yahaya.

However, six months after taking up the reins of our security not much has improved in terms of security across the country.

Years ago when the United States faced the same problem with solo bandits like John Dillinger, “Baby Face” Nelson, Kate “Ma” Barker and George “Machine Gun” Kelly and more organised ‘bad guys’ like the mafia terrorising citizens, the government reacted by setting up the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 1908.

And as crimes evolved over the years so did the FBI, which prompted the setting up the Hostage Rescue Teams (HRT) and Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) which are the “muscles” of the Bureau and intervene in high-risk incidents such as active shooters and barricaded suspects and provide protection of personnel or dignitaries.

The FBI also has some of the best analytical minds working for them courtesy of the Computer Analysis and Response Team (CART).

The various units have ensured that the bad boys have not had a field day in carrying out their nefarious activities because they are acutely aware that they have the long arm of the law to contend with.

Last October, former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu announced the setting up of our own SWAT after the disbandment of the SARS following the #EndSARS protests.

However, since the announcement not much has been heard and more importantly their impact is yet to be felt – that is even if the outfit was actually set up in the first instance.

Even the military at various times have also announced the presence of Special Forces amongst them with the aim of combatting the ‘bad guys’. Unfortunately the ‘bad guys’ are still having a field day running roughshod all over the place relatively unchecked.

The simple truth is that if we have these various Special Forces and they are not being adequately deployed to battle the bandits then of what use are they?

While like I admitted earlier on that there is no country without some form of crime, even the US with its FBI and other security outfits still suffers its own fair share of murders and other violent crimes; but unless the bandits begin to feel the presence of our Special Forces then millions of Nigerians will still place their faith in spiritual protection rather than the government which they voted in to provide them protection which they can actually embrace!

Like this: Like Loading...