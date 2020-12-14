Area commander killed my son, holds his body –Dad

Mr. Taiwo Daniel, the father of a mechanical engineering final year student of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Babatunde Daniel, said his son was killed by the police.

Taiwo, at the weekend, told the Osun State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-judicial Killings in Osogbo that the police were yet to release Babatunde’s body, 12 years after he was killed

The man said that his son, Babatunde, was on his last semester when he was allegedly killed by the Area Commander Officer of Ilesa, Joshua Atunise, after tagging him a robber.

He said: “On November 28, 2008, some students coming from an occasion were arrested at Ido-Ijesa via Ilesa by the police at a checkpoint.

After they identified themselves, the police refused to let them go. To further prove their identities, they called my son, Babatunde, who was their leader and was not at the scene. When he showed up, he was arrested alongside other students. “The police officers told them to give them N30,000 before they could be released but my son refused.

The officers called the Area Commander, Mr. Joshua Atunise, that they have arrested some armed robbers terrorising the community. The Area Commander took my son and one other student to the scene where he was arrested.

The Area Commander kept on tagging my son armed robber and his objection to the false accusation infuriated the officer. Mr. Atunise shot him twice on his thigh and took him to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Morenike, in Osogbo.

“The CP told Atunise that my son should be given medical attention but he took him to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) cell at Oke-Baale, Osogbo.

That was where my son bled to death on November 29, 2008. “Police arraigned my son’s colleagues but they were discharged by the court. We filed a suit against the police for killing my son and withholding his corpse.

On March 29, 2012 the court declared that the killing of my son was illegal and ordered police to pay us N30 million and arrest the Area Commander who must be prosecuted.

“On May 28, 2012, a letter communicating the judgement of the court to the police was received by the police but nothing was done in that respect. “Again, on May 4, 2020, the court directed the police to release the corpse for appropriate burial but they refused to do that.

The corpse is still with the police.” The father demanded that the panel should enforce the police to obey all court judgements on the case. The matter was adjourned till Thursday for further hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...