Area Council election: FCTA to sanction monarchs for breach of peace

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it will hold traditional rulers accountable for any breach of the peace within their domains during the forthcoming Area Council election. The Administration yesterday cautioned the 17 Abuja graded Chiefdoms over alleged reports that some politicians were already working underground to destabilise the councils during and after the polls. The Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Ibrahim Dantshoho, said atthepalace of the Etsu of Yaba, no politician would be allowed to disturb the peace and order in any part of the area. He said: “As traditional rulers, you should talk to your subjects on why there must be peace, as once there is peace a lot of things would be enjoyed. That’s why we are preaching peace. “In the next five weeks or so we will be having the area council election and the minister said we should convey this message to you why there must not be any loss of lives.
Related Articles
Stress in pregnancy can affect baby’s brain development
Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that infants’ brains may be shaped by levels of stress their mother experienced during pregnancy. This was part of the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘eLife’. Stress levels in mothers, measured by a hormone linked to anxiety and other health problems, is related […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FIRS: Nigeria rakes in N80bn from stamp duties
Commercial bank remits N1.2bn in July Stamp Duties collection fetched Nigeria N80 billion yearly as against average N17 billion, N18 billion the country was earning previously, the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) has said. Its Executive Chairman, Mohammed Nami, disclosed this yesterday during a live appearance on Kaakaki, a programme of the Africa Independent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG Vows To Prosecute adulterated seed dealers
In its bid to sanitize and boost agricultural sector for viable food production in the country, the Federal Government has declared that anyone found guilty of embarking on the sale of fake and adulterated seeds to farmers risk prosecution and would be made to face the wrath of the law in line with seed act. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)