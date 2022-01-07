Area Council election: FCTA to sanction monarchs for breach of peace

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it will hold traditional rulers accountable for any breach of the peace within their domains during the forthcoming Area Council election. The Administration yesterday cautioned the 17 Abuja graded Chiefdoms over alleged reports that some politicians were already working underground to destabilise the councils during and after the polls. The Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Ibrahim Dantshoho, said atthepalace of the Etsu of Yaba, no politician would be allowed to disturb the peace and order in any part of the area. He said: “As traditional rulers, you should talk to your subjects on why there must be peace, as once there is peace a lot of things would be enjoyed. That’s why we are preaching peace. “In the next five weeks or so we will be having the area council election and the minister said we should convey this message to you why there must not be any loss of lives.

