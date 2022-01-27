News

Area council poll: We’ll not lower the standard –INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured that the commission would not lower its standard in the February 12 Abuja Area Council election. Yakubu, who spoke yesterday when he led INEC management team to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the spot assessment, assured Abuja electorate of credible polls.

He told them that, “If anything, you will see an enhanced conduct of credible elections in the Federal Capital.” The INEC chairman told the electoral and assistant electoral officers, who would conduct the election that, “we have done everything that we are suppose to do in terms of preparations, what remains is for me to hear from you and to assure the voters in the FCT that we have set the standard for conducting credible elections in Nigeria.”

He explained that the commission would extend the visit to ward level. Yakubu disclosed that the sensitive materials for the elections would be customized based on the number of constituencies and parties fielding candidates, adding that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used in the two previous elections, would be deployed in the election.

 

