AREF proffers solution to insecurity, poverty

Members of the Board of Trustees, African Refugees Foundation (AREF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), and consultants, last week, brainstormed on expanding its objective by proffering solutions to insecurity and importance of living above poverty.

The meeting, held in Lagos, came in two segments and addressed insecurity, peace capacity-building, poverty alleviation and food outreach initiative in Nigeria. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AREF, Mr. Jimi Olusola (III), spoke on transparency for effective monitoring process on empowerment to would be sponsors, so that the expanded objective of the Foundation can be actualised and move forward. He said nothing stopped AREF from developing new ideas, stressing that “we don’t have to be stagnant, hence, the vision and mission of the foundation gears towards humanitarian services.”

Mr. Adetutu Buraimo (Trustee) emphasised on the need to add value to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the less privileged in the society. He said: “Life is about value addition. The foundation is not only about refugees but it spreads to IDPs and other major issues.

The Head of Centre for School Community Science& Technology Studies(SACOST), University of Education, Winneba Ghana, Professor Kolawole Raheem, said: “Refugees did not drop from the sky, they are products of human inhumanity to man” the founder averted the crisis that affected the Rwandan refugees with relief materials and empowered them mentally on skilled acquisitions.” He pointed out the need for the Foundation to have unique concept different from other non-governmental organisations by looking at the peculiar challenges that have become so worrisome in the country to be poverty, which, he said, had spilled over to West Africa, especially in Ghana, that may likely face uprising in no distant time.

