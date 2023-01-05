News

Aregbesola denies attacking Tinubu

Ayobami Agboola

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has denied attacking the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu. In a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser Sola Fasure, the former Osun State governor said there is a plot to malign him. He said: “We are observing a sinister and coordinated effort to frustrate the reconciliatory moves being championed by notable stakeholders within and beyond our party (APC) to rally all necessary factors for the success of our party in the February 25 presidential election.”

The stamen added: “The social media news making the rounds is targeted at maligning the person of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as concerns an alleged attack on the person of the presidential candidate of our party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is fake news and simply not true.” The statement further said the Minister is focused on his current ministerial duties and ensuring the APC emerges victorious at the presidential election.

 

Our Reporters

