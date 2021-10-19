Aregbesola, DG DSS: Strategic communication eases tension in polity

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has underscored the importance of strategic communication by security and top government officials, saying the development helps to ease tension in the polity.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, also said a good leader must possess the capacity to mobilise responsible followership. Both Bichi and Aregbesola spoke yesterday at a crisis management seminar with the theme: ‘Strategic Communication in Governance, Security and Crisis Management for Sustainable Development’, held at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja,

The seminar was organised for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 14) as part of requirements for the award of fellow, security institute (fsi). Addressing the 64 participants drawn Nigeria, Liberia,

The Gambia and Ghana, Bichi said: “The positions you are occupying in the civil service and your respective agencies before you came to this place are straight positions.

“So, your position in institutional communication is therefore, very key and he reckons with the fact that you serve as an intermediary between the lower strata of the civil service, and your various agencies and the people at the head.”

