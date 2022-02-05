News

Aregbesola laments increase in ritual killings among youths

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola yesterday took a critical look at the rate at which youth engage in violent crimes including drug abuse, rape, cultism and ritual killings and blames the vices on bad parentage. Also, the minister said the upbringing of students should not be left for teachers, but that it should be a joint effort with parents,old student associations and the various tiers of government. Speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while hosting the 1975 set of his secondary school, Akoko Anglican Grammar School Arigidi Akoko, Aregbesola lamented the rate at which young people engage in ritual killing under the pretext of looking for quick wealth.

The former governor of state of Osun called on teachers and parents to be more committed to the up-bringing of their children. Aregbesola said that raising children in good manners would go a long way in taking care of youths, prevent vices and any wrong doing ravaging the society. Blaming the vices on lack of parental care, Aregbesola said that “what is obviously lacking is sufficient parental guidance. Let us address parental issues, parents must be encouraged to properly groom their children and grooming is not just about discipline, it goes beyond that.

It involves correcting any vices, malpractices, mis-behaviour among others. “When parents are sensitive to what their children need to the company they keep, definitely we are going to have well-groomed and disciplined children.” Aregbesola, who also spoke on his alma mater said, “I am joining other old students to see how we can support, develop, and fund the effort of the government in making our alma-mater functional for the current students.”

 

