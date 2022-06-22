News

Aregbesola launches 10,000 e-passports in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola yesterday launched 10,000 e-passport copies, warning officials of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service to shun tendencies capable of jeopardising Federal Government efforts in ensuring that Nigerians can procure travelling international passports with ease. He said the Ministry under his watch would not spare the rod in dealing decisively with any officials of the service culpable of engaging in any illegal practices, and noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is desirous of improving service delivery in the country. “For our men, who are quick to tell people that there are no passports in order to exploit them, and those who give unkind and harsh treatment to passport seekers will be dealt with henceforth.

 

Our Reporters

