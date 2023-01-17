Aregbesola: Only 10% Nigerians productive

Minister of Internal Affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said the nation’s per capita income is low because only 10 per cent of the over 200 million Nigerians are productive.

This is just as Governors of Ekiti and Kwara states, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Abdul Fatah Ahmed had argued that every promise made by politicians during politics was with good intention.

The trio spoke at a one-day dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday, on the theme: “2023 & Beyond: Tracking Campaign Promises for Good Governance”, which was organised by NPO Reports.

The former Osun State Governor, who said he spoke not as a minister but as a Nigerian, advised Nigerians to learn how the federal system of government works in other countries that practice the system.

According to him, there are only two tiers of government in a federal system “and not three tiers. Why local government councils are not working in Nigeria is because they are not self-sustaining.”

