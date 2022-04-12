Aregbesola, Oyetola supporters’ trade words over Tinubu, Osinbajo presidency

The declaration of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election has further worsened the internal crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Members of the factional APC belonging to the former governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had been at loggerheads with the Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s faction.

Prior before the official declaration of his presidential ambition, there had been insinuations making the rounds among the core loyalists of Governor Oyetola that the Minister of Interior was among the party chieftains pushing the vice president to contest against his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

When the news of his declaration went public, the supporters of both Oyetola and Aregbesola took themselves up on social media with different kinds of verbal jabs.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Remi Omowaiye said no matter what, Tinubu will defeat Osinbajo in the primary election.

Omowaiye said: “They claim their Presidential aspirant is the most popular and most loved yet they are afraid of Direct Primaries and are now shouting consensus up and down. If we didn’t use consensus to pick President Buhari in 2015, we shall not use consensus to pick the APC Presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.”

But in a swift reaction, Adetunbi Saheed Ige, a core loyalist of Aregbesola who felt embittered with the position of Oyetola’s aide, described Omowaiye’s position as hypothetical saying what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

Ige said: “If consensus was good enough for your Omisore to emerge the National Secretary of APC it should also be good enough for Osinbajo to be the presidential candidate.

“Beyond that, those who control party structures dictate what happens at primaries, does Tinubu control party structure?”

In his own comment, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Social Mobilisation and Students Affairs, Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji said what Nigeria needs now goes beyond the issue of “Grammar”

