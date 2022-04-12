News

Aregbesola, Oyetola supporters’ trade words over Tinubu, Osinbajo presidency

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Comment(0)

The declaration of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election has further worsened the internal crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Members of the factional APC belonging to the former governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola had been at loggerheads with the Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s faction.

Prior before the official declaration of his presidential ambition, there had been insinuations making the rounds among the core loyalists of Governor Oyetola that the Minister of Interior was among the party chieftains pushing the vice president to contest against his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

When the news of his declaration went public, the supporters of both Oyetola and Aregbesola took themselves up on social media with different kinds of verbal jabs.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engineer Remi Omowaiye said no matter what, Tinubu will defeat Osinbajo in the primary election.

Omowaiye said: “They claim their Presidential aspirant is the most popular and most loved yet they are afraid of Direct Primaries and are now shouting consensus up and down. If we didn’t use consensus to pick President Buhari in 2015, we shall not use consensus to pick the APC Presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.”

But in a swift reaction, Adetunbi Saheed Ige, a core loyalist of Aregbesola who felt embittered with the position of Oyetola’s aide, described Omowaiye’s position as hypothetical saying what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

Ige said: “If consensus was good enough for your Omisore to emerge the National Secretary of APC it should also be good enough for Osinbajo to be the presidential candidate.

“Beyond that, those who control party structures dictate what happens at primaries, does Tinubu control party structure?”

In his own comment, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Social Mobilisation and Students Affairs, Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji said what Nigeria needs now goes beyond the issue of “Grammar”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US election: Biden moves forward, names longtime adviser chief of staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday named longtime adviser Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, his first major appointment, as he builds his administration regardless of whether President Donald Trump accepts the election results. Klain, 59, served as Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president under President Barack Obama and […]
News Top Stories

Don’t allow robbers to have field day, Okiro tells Police officers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•It’s time for confidence building, weapons recovery –Amachree   Following the murder of 73 persons, including 22 policemen and destruction of many critical security formations across the country under the guise of #EndSARS protests, security experts have urged the Nigeria Police to embark on confidence building programme and rededicate themselves to their duties.   Former […]
News

Buhari describes SGF, Mustapha, as dedicated civil servant at 65

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as a dedicated public servant, saying that the nation’s Covid-19 management under him was worthy of praise. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in a statement on the occasion of Mustapha’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica