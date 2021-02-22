Aregbesola revalidate APC membership, says ‘killers’ joining party

The immediate past governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has revali- dated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his hometown, Ilesa.

He told his supporters that killers were embracing and joining APC at will, insisting that people of Ijesaland would never allow those that molested late Bola Ige to be their friend. In a video of about 8minutes, 28seconds being circulated on social media, Aregbesola warned party members to be careful of those they follow in the party.

Although the Interior Minister did not mention names, he insisted that molesters of the late Bola Ige would never be friends to Ijesaland. Aregbesola who said Bola Ige remained their father in Ijesaland, vowed that his people will never allow anybody to cheat Bola Ige and still be their friend.

He said: “We have come to register. Everybody should bear his or her father’s name. Whenever we want to choose people for any post, your name, your behaviour and action will be used.

“We have brought killer into our party. Killer has joined our party. Our party’s law cannot remove killer until the law says he’s a killer.” Chanting various songs intermittently,

Aregbesola asked his followers, “do you know killer or you don’t know killer? Do you know the person that has killed people or you don’t know him? Do you know thug or you don’t know thug? Do you know criminal or you don’t know criminal?

Do you know the person that does not worth to be friend with? His followers answered in chorus yes.

He went on: “If the law of the party does not say they should not be part of us, we will steer clear from them. “What we have come to do is to identify ourselves. We should know who we are going to be with. We should know the person that will lead us.

