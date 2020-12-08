Aregbesola to Akeredolu: I’ve nothing personal against you

…LASTMA GM clears air over forfeiture rumor on TMB

The immediate past Governor of the State of Osun and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed that he has nothing personal against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. According to Aregbesola on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, a lot had occurred between him and the Akeredolu in the past.

Aregbesola assured the governor that irrespective of their differences in the past, “the past has now remained in the past”. Aregbesola and Akeredolu had a running battle during the 2016 Governorship election when the Minister of Interior allegedly supported and financed Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy against Akeredolu who later won the election.

The former Governor who was in Ondo State for the commissioning of newly-acquired fire fighting vehicle in Akure, the state capital, said his personal presence to commission the vehicle was to further assured Governor Akeredolu that whatever t happened between them had been buried in the past.

Describing Akeredolu as his personal lawyer before his emergence as Governor, Aregbesola said Ondo State was his home having spent the first eighteen years of his life in the sunshine State.

Commissioning the fire fighting vehicles, Aregbesola warned that fire was a very deadly act, while urging the people to be careful in handling any appliances and other variable that can cause fire. Earlier in his address, Akeredolu reeled out the interventions of his administration at ensuring the effectiveness of the state fire services.

Akeredolu disclosed that the reform carried out by his administration in the Fire Service made it possible for the Head of the Fire service in the state to attain the Director cadre which is level Sixteen in the state civil services. “The spirits of the staff were at the lowest ebb because they were neither motivated nor up-to-date in modern firefighting methods.”

Gov. Akeredolu added. The Governor further stated that the efforts of his administration to improve on the state of affairs in the State fire service have started to yield fruits.

Like this: Like Loading...