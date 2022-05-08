Aregbesola to religious leaders: Scale up teachings on morality

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has charged religious leaders to scale up teachings on morality following what he called the worrying spate of moral decadence in Nigeria.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony of the Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ International Headquarters, Ketu, Lagos State, Venerable Superior Evangelist Olatosho Oshoffa, Aregbesola,who was represented by his Special Adviser and Chairman, Federal Government Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement of Nigerian Expatriate Business Permit and Expatriate Quota Administration, Bola Ilori, condemned every act of bestiality, saying Nigerian laws and the major religions practised in Nigeria forbid it.

“There are things the youth do that do not glorify God; even man. In the Good Book, Leviticus 20: 16 recommends that any woman that has sexual relations with an animal be put to death. Our laws, re-ligion and culture frown at it. So, we urge anyone that has useful information on how to arrest the lady who claimed she had sex with a dog to contact us. We will make her feel the weight of the law to deter others like her.”

For his part, Ogun State governorship aspirant, Oladipupo Adebutu, urged more Christians to participate in politics, saying everyone suffers the consequences when bad leaders govern. Adebutu however, cautioned the electorate against voting for politicians without the fear of God.

Other dignitaries at the event held within the premises of the church were Pastor and Head, Celestial Church of Christ, Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, Aduke Obasanjo (who represented her husband ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo), the Onimeko of Imeko, Yewa, Ogun State, Oba Benjamen Oyeditan Olanite, among many others.

