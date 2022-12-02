News Top Stories

Aregbesola: Why passport applicants face challenges

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has advised Nigerians to ensure their details in the National Identify Number (NIN), are same with the data on their application for National Passport. The minister gave the advice yesterday, in a post on his verified Twitter handle. Aregbesola also disclosed that many passport applicants were having serious challenges on how to arrange their names. On what you need for your passport application, he said: “It is important also that your details with NIN sync with the data on your application.

“Any discrepancy will stall your application until it is corrected. “The order of the appearance of the applicant’s name especially has been an albatross for many.” On how long does it take to get your Nigerian passport, Aregbesola said: “The waiting period after data capture for fresh application is 6wks and 3wks for renewal. “This timeline is to enable @nigimmigration verify claims of applicants and confer integrity on the passport issued. “It is a reasonable provision in passport administration by global standard.”

 

