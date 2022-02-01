News

Aregbesola’s loyalists injured LG Chairman, two officials in Ikirun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Caretaker Chairman, Hon Hassan Okanlawon and two officials of Ifelodun Local Government Area, Ikirun, Osun State were severely injured on Tuesday by members of The Osun Progressives in Ikirun.

It was gathered that the caucus within APC led by its chairman, Hon Razak Salinsile, ex-Commissioner, Hon Adelani Baderinwa were to hold a meeting beside the secretariat by the roadside without permission from the Police.

A security source disclosed that “the officials of the local government approached the gathering to tell them that where they are holding the meeting was illegal and also asked for a letter of permit but they were attacked by TOP members, who were backed by officials of NSCDC .

“The officials escaped from their grip and returned to the council notifying Okanlawon. The caretaker chairman returned to the scene with police but he was also attacked.”

Officials of the council alleged that the TOP members used men of Civil Defence to attack them.

When Hon Okanlawon was contacted, he said, “I was nearly killed today by people led by Hon Salinsile. The injured two of my staff. It was a terrible incident. Please help me beg them that they should stop creating problem in Ikirun. They should carry police along with their activities if they are a lawful set of people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC congress: Senators, Reps team up against Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

In what appears a gang up against Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, in Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmanship congress, two former governors of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and others National Assembly members mets behind closed doors yesterday at Mallam Shekarau Mundubawa residence to chat the way forward. […]
News

‘Tread carefully in disbursing $114.28m credit for Nigeria’, SERAP tells World Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the World Bank President Mr David Malpass, urging him to use his “good offices to encourage the Federal Government and 36 state governments to publicly commit to transparency and accountability in the spending of the $114.28m credit and grant for COVID-19, which the […]
News

Reps give NNPC GMD 7-day ultimatum over N3.8trn query

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari seven days to appear before it or risk arrest by security agents over alleged misappropriation of N3.878 trillion from the coffers of the agency. The ultimatum followed the failure of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica