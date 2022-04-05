Aregbesola’s Supporters: No one can force us out of APC

News

The Rasaq Salinsile faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has reiterated its resolve to remain operational members of the party, notwithstanding the extent of impunity within the party’s fold. Members of the factional APC in Osun State are the core loyalists of the immediate past governor and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

 

The internal crisis had torn the party apart, a development that led to the resignation of the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yussuf, from the party.

 

Ever since his resignation, there have been rumours making the rounds that other supporters of Aregbesola have concluded plans to dump the party. Reacting to the rumour, Abiodun Agboola, the publicity secretary, said no matter the level of frustration received from the Oyetola led faction of the APC, they would still remain in the party.

 

 

He further explained that; “Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting on Sunday, members of the party said there is a ground plot and sinister move by Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led IleriOluwa faction to blackmail them out of the APC.

 

