Aregbsola: Alaafin played major role in settling my rift with Tinubu

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Former Governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has mourned the demise of the first class traditional ruler, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, saying the monarch’s death was a great loss to Nigeria nation.

Aregbesola reeled out this yesterday in his heart felt message to the immediate family of the monarch, Oyo State Government and the entire Yoruba nation. In his Facebook page, Aregbesola acknowledged the effort the late Monarch to settle the rift between him and his Principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying Alaafin was still working on it till he passed on. Adeyemi joined his ancestors on Friday night at  the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado in Ekiti State. He said: “Oba Adeyemi was an elegant and colourful monarch. He was a bridge between the ancient and the modern. “He encapsulated the totality of the recorded Yoruba history dating back to the 11th Century. He was also urbane and cosmopolitan, moving seamlessly between the two worlds. “He would speak and act as the patron of Yoruba traditional institutions in one breath and in another, he would be seen in a trendy sportswear, practicing the most advanced aerobic exercise. Of course, he was a boxer. “He was also a moving encyclopaedia of Yoruba history, culture and values. He could reel out events and dates in Yoruba history, ancient and modern, including significant milestones, without leaving anything out. He probably knew everything about Yoruba history. “He was a father and mentor to me. He had a special liking for me until he passed on. In 2013 when I was governor in Osun, we organised Oodua Children’s’ Day on May 27 to commemorate that year’s Children’s’ Day during which we brought participants from all Yoruba native and speaking parts of the world. “Oba Adeyemi graced the occasion with Oba Okunade Sijuwade, the Oonirisa. They both acknowledged it was the first time they would be together in a public outing. “He honoured me with the traditional title of ‘Omoluabi of Yorubaland’ and was one of the pillars of my administration, supporting us with wise counsel and prayers. “He was a major player in the effort to settle the rift between me and my principal and he was still working on it till he passed on.”

 

