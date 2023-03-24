Arts & Entertainments

Aremu Afolayan tackles family members

Aremu Afolayan, the actor and son of late renowned film maker, Adeyemi Afolayan, has taken a swipe at members of his extended family. The late Afolayan, better known as Ade Love, was an actor, director and producer. Ade Love is the brother of actress Toyin Afolayan as well as the father to film actors, Kunle Afolayan, Gabriel Afolayan, Moji Afolayan, and Aremu. In a video shared via his Instagram page, Aremu went on an expletive-laden rant to register his displeasure at his family members for not buying me a car.

The 42-year-old actor, who also deals in car sales, lamented that he has sold cars to people in Nigeria and abroad but none of his family members have patronized him. “This message is for my extended and relational family, whoever you are, whatever you people are called – the ones that call themselves siblings of my father and mother, Ogun will k**l you all,” he said.

“I know the number of cars that I have sold to people both abroad and in Nigeria, who bought cars for their siblings. “Why can’t I find a single person in my family to buy me a car in this life till I became older? What kind of useless head do I have? “I don’t have any useful family members. Ogun will k**l all the elder and younger siblings that have money but refuse to spend it.”

