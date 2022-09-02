Aremu seeks paradigm shift in FG, ASUU saga

Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Issa Aremu, has called for a paradigm shift in talks between the Federal Government and representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) aimed to end the current strike. Aremu stated this during an interview on Channels Television ‘Sunrise Daily’.

Aremu, who was also the former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) lamented that the ASUU strike is meant to be over instead of indefinite. He said the current development in which ASUU declared the strike indefinite is quite unfortunate because, he thought by now ASUU should be able to reopen public universities and federal universities in particular so as to get students out of the streets and return them back to learning. “But as you said here we are!” Again, maybe we need to do some reflections and I have tried to say so on this platform that what we have attained is a legacy crisis,” he stated. Aremu said he had been trying to do the last check now. The public universities have been shut down 16 times since 1999 and if you look at the number of dates effectively, the summer was about 62 months if I calculated well.”

He said: “Sixty-two months, if I calculate well that’s enough to train a doctor, to turn out pharmacist; it’s enough to produce many social scientists.” He added that what he was trying to say is that in effect, since 1999 students have been denied learning. He said: “Now, my take care is that we need a paradigm shift. “What have we been doing to handle the labour disputes in the education sector which is giving us the same result?”

