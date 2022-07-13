Metro & Crime

Aren Eggon, Bala Angbazo, dies at 89

The traditional ruler of Eggon in Nasarawa State, the Aren Eggon, Bala Angbazo is dead.

The elder son of the late chief, James Angbazo, who confirmed the death to newsmen, said Bala Angbazo died Wednesday morning at the aged of 89 after a prolonged illness.

Late Bala Angbazo, who ascended the throne of his forebearers on July 11, 1981, was the longest serving traditional ruler in the state before his death.

Meanwhile, sympathisers, including traditional rulers, have been trooping to the palace of the late monarch at Nasarawa Eggon to pay condolences.

According to the deceased’s son, burial details would be announced in due course.

 

