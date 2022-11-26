arewa consultative forum acf
News

Arewa Council: We are not in support of 2 Sarkins imposed on us in Lagos by Ganduje

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Arewa council of Chiefs in Lagos State, has denied endorsing one Alhaji Aminu Yaro, as the sole Sarkin Hausa and Alhaji Ahmed Bambado as the sole Sarkin Fulani in the state. The Arewa council secretary in Lagos, Alhaji Ibrahim Danbatta, while addressing journalists on Friday, said two persons announced as the Sarkin Hausa and Fulani of Lagos were not accepted because many of them were not consulted before such people were announced as our representatives in Lagos. Danbatta said: “Our attention was drawn to a publication that Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, announced the two people as the Sarkin Hausa and Fulani of Lagos State, which they claimed they were informed before such decisions were reached.

“As a result of that we the Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos didn’t sign nor accept any arrangement by the governor; we were also not consulted. “It is not acceptable that 53 Arewa Chiefs in the State will recognise only two as a sole Sarkin; it is not possible. “We see it as an attempt to impose unknown and unacceptable Chiefs on the Arewa people in Lagos and we vehemently reject them.”

 

Our Reporters

