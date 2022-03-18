Arewa group commends Kalu for receiving Tinubu

A coalitionof Arewasociopolitical groups in the 19 Northern states has commendedthe statesmanship of theChief Whipof theSenate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for his humility, peacefulness, commitment, sacrifices and benevolence exhibited in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The group under the aegis of ArewaforGoodGovernance (AFGG) commended the former Abia State governor for playing politics without bitterness and being an embodiment of true leadership with his constant display of love and spirit of healthycompetitiontowards his political opponents. In a statement by its Secretary- General Dr Hassan Ibrahim yesterday, the group expressed delight over Kalu’s sportsmanship when former LagosStateGovernorandpresidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited the National Assembly Tinubu on Wednesday visitedtheparty’scaucusintheNationalAssemblyanddemanded their support for his 2023 presidential ambition.

The ruling APC National Leader addressed the lawmakers on a wide range of issues, including the future of the party and how he can work together with the Parliament to accelerate Nigeria’s drive towards economic prosperity, security and perfecting of the democratic structures.The meeting was attended by Senate President AhmadLawan, principalmembers of the National Assembly, including Kalu and members of the APC caucus. The group said Kalu’s presence during Tinubu’s visit has proved that the Senate Chief Whip is not a desperate politician who can sacrifice friendship on the altar of ambition. “Despite being at the frontline of the contest 2023 presidency, Kalu did not sabotage or show any element of desperation when his political opponent visited the National Assembly. “Other Senators, who declared for President, refused to be at the meeting with Tinubu. But Kalu joined the Senate President to receive him and gave him all the necessary attention and support needed in the National Assembly,” the Secretary-General said

