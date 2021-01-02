arewa consultative forum acf
Arewa leader urges Lagos govt to caution Shettima, others

An Arewa leader and National President of Arewa United Consultative Forum, Alhaji Shuaib Ado Dansudu, has appealed to the Lagos State Government and well meaning Nigerians to caution Yerima Shettima, who he said claimed to be the national president, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum and a group, which he said parades itself as Council of Hausa Chiefs in Lagos, over their claims concerning the controversy trailing the position of Sarkin Hausa in Lagos.

The Hausa leader said Shettima and the “so-called Council of Hausa Chiefs in Lagos” had raised the alarm that the state Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc Ahmed Kabir, was plotting to cause disunity within the Hausa community in the state for allegedly endorsing Ahaji Ali Kabiru as the new Sarkin Hausa of Lagos.

Dansudu said the division within the Hausa community in Lagos State predates the current administration in the state, describing the claim by Shettima and the Council of Chiefs as total in false. He said: “Everybody knows that the Hausa community in Lagos had been long divided as a result of the controversy trailing the stool of Sarkin Hausa of Lagos since the era of the late Sarkin Kabiru Garuba and the late Sarkin Yaro Dogara, who both lay claim to the position. Both leaders had their followers then and existed side by side.”

