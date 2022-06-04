arewa consultative forum acf
News

Arewa, Southern youths to APC: Adopt Amaechi as presidential candidate, pledge 15m votes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), two foremost youth platforms, the Southern Youth Forum (SYF) and the Arewa Youth Summit Group (AYSG), have urged the leadership of the ruling party to pick the immediate past Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, as its presidential candidate, stating that he is the only aspirant with capacity, experience and national appeal. This is as the two youth groups agreed to work and collaborate for the success of the 2023 presidential election.

Rising from their 2023 strategic meeting held in Lagos, on Thursday, the groups said their coming together was to make a statement on Nigeria being one nation and that the unifying force between the north and south is Amaechi. Addressing a joint-press conference on Friday, its leaders, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar and Mallam Attaihiru Danladi (Arewa Youth Summit Group) and Comrade Olad- imeji Odeyemi and Mazi Fidelis Nze, (Southern Youth Forum), noted that they have already secured about 20 million votes from the youth in both regions to back the former governor’s bid.

“It is based on the qualities which Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has that we, Nigerian youths, are calling on Presidential Buhari and APC delegates to queue behind the Ubima born leader. “His capacity, commitment to good governance, the welfare of the people, critical thinking on programme and policy implementation, approaches on issues that enhance growth and development, and sacrifices for the party, put him in number one position for the highest job in Nigeria. “As Pro APC youths, we already garnered more than 20 million eligible youthful votes for Amaechi and the best decision to take by the ruling party is to elect a candidate that will be accepted by all and sundry. “Our goal is clear by this working agreement between northern and southern youth, the numbers are rising for Amaechi and the APC must seize the opportunity by electing him at their primaries to be the flag bearer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Biden: Sanction Buhari, APC leaders for corruption, assault on democracy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants United States President, Joe Biden, to impose sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of President Muhammadu Buhari administration involved in acts of corruption, alleged sponsorship of terrorists, and undermining the nation’s democracy.   The party also called on the new US president to freeze […]
News

Counter-insurgency: We’re training over 100 pilots nationwide – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…wings 16 new flying officers, operators The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Wednesday, said over 100 pilots were undergoing flying training at various flying institutions across the country. It said the training ranges from Basic Fighter Training, Basic Transport Training, Ab-Initio Flying Training, Initial and Basic Training and Helicopter Pilot Training. The Chief of the Air […]
News

Nasarawa lauds FG for citing waste recycling plant in state

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

TheNasarawaStategovernment has lauded the Federal Governmentforcitingawasterecyclingplant inLafia, thestatecapital.   Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Musa Abubakar, who disclosed this while briefing journalists after the state’s monthly sanitation exercise at the weekend, said construction work on the site would soon commence.   He disclosed that the waste recycling plant, which was capable of creating hundreds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica