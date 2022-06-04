Arewa, Southern youths to APC: Adopt Amaechi as presidential candidate, pledge 15m votes

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), two foremost youth platforms, the Southern Youth Forum (SYF) and the Arewa Youth Summit Group (AYSG), have urged the leadership of the ruling party to pick the immediate past Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, as its presidential candidate, stating that he is the only aspirant with capacity, experience and national appeal. This is as the two youth groups agreed to work and collaborate for the success of the 2023 presidential election.

Rising from their 2023 strategic meeting held in Lagos, on Thursday, the groups said their coming together was to make a statement on Nigeria being one nation and that the unifying force between the north and south is Amaechi. Addressing a joint-press conference on Friday, its leaders, Alhaji Aminu Abubakar and Mallam Attaihiru Danladi (Arewa Youth Summit Group) and Comrade Olad- imeji Odeyemi and Mazi Fidelis Nze, (Southern Youth Forum), noted that they have already secured about 20 million votes from the youth in both regions to back the former governor’s bid.

“It is based on the qualities which Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has that we, Nigerian youths, are calling on Presidential Buhari and APC delegates to queue behind the Ubima born leader. “His capacity, commitment to good governance, the welfare of the people, critical thinking on programme and policy implementation, approaches on issues that enhance growth and development, and sacrifices for the party, put him in number one position for the highest job in Nigeria. “As Pro APC youths, we already garnered more than 20 million eligible youthful votes for Amaechi and the best decision to take by the ruling party is to elect a candidate that will be accepted by all and sundry. “Our goal is clear by this working agreement between northern and southern youth, the numbers are rising for Amaechi and the APC must seize the opportunity by electing him at their primaries to be the flag bearer.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...