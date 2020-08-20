News

Arewa youths chide Miyetti Allah over plot to make Benue ungovernable

The Arewa Youth Council (AYC) yesterday condemned the alleged plot by the Miyetti Allah group to make Benue State ungovernable, saying that such call for anarchy requires immediate security action to avert bloodletting. AYC National President, Dogo Shagari, stated this during a solidarity visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Goverment House, Makurdi. Shagari regretted that the Fulani group had alligned forces with foreign mercenaries and some “unlettered opposition elements in the state, whose stock in trade is to destabilise the Governor Samuel Ortom administration in the state.”

The AYC national president expressed shock and dismay over such threats and urged the people of the state not to take the threat for granted as similar threats in the past had ended in bloodshed. He expressed delight over the firm stand of Governor Ortom on the open grazing law and his resolve not to repeal the law, describing the governor as the defender of the Benue Valley. Receiving the team, Governor Ortom, who was represented by his Deputy, Benson Abounu, said Benue as an integral part of Nigeria would continue to support the unity and overall development of the country.

Governor Ortom explained that the destruction of farm crops through open grazing by the herders resulting in conflicts and wanton destruction of lives and property, led to the enactment of the ranching law, adding that the law was not meant to witchhunt any particular group of people. The governor thanked the group for the visit, saying that it was heartwarming to have youths form such a formidable organisation on a mission for peaceful coexistence.

