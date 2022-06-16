News

Arewa Youths condemn call for CBN Gov’s sack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

A group, Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has described as unnecessary call for the resignation, or sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf,  the group noted that parliament’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele, was not well-intentioned.

“We have in the past called the attention of Nigerians to orchestrated plans by some groups and individuals to continue to discredit Emefiele and President Buhari,” the statement said.

It added this: “The idea behind this game plan is to (allegedly) attack the various economic reforms that are being implemented by this administration, through the Emefiele-led CBN.

“Those behind these attacks are those who (allegedly) do not mean well for the country and can go any length to draw Nigeria back to the bad old days just to have their ways.

“We urge them to quickly retrace their steps or we will be left with no other option than to expose them for who they are.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Coca-Cola HBC donates €1m to support local communities

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Coca-Cola HBC, the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, has announced a €1 million donation to support community empowerment and social impact programmes in Nigeria.   The announcement was made by Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO Coca-Cola HBC, at a Stakeholder reception during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria. Speaking about the company’s legacy of […]
News Top Stories

Malami: Public interest’ll determine political situation for Kanu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

…says Lagos panel report not conclusive on Lekki Toll Plaza incident The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, has said public interest and pulse will determine whether the Federal Government will consider a political solution or pardon for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi […]
News

2023: Plateau ex-gov’s son joins House of Reps’ race

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Pam, eldest son of former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday picked up his nomination form to contest the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket for Jos South/Jos East House of Representatives election in 2023.   Dagwom Dang presented the form to Pam on behalf of his League of friends in Jos. According to him, they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica