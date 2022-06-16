Arewa Youths condemn call for CBN Gov’s sack

Our Correspondent

A group, Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has described as unnecessary call for the resignation, or sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, the group noted that parliament’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele, was not well-intentioned.

“We have in the past called the attention of Nigerians to orchestrated plans by some groups and individuals to continue to discredit Emefiele and President Buhari,” the statement said.

It added this: “The idea behind this game plan is to (allegedly) attack the various economic reforms that are being implemented by this administration, through the Emefiele-led CBN.

“Those behind these attacks are those who (allegedly) do not mean well for the country and can go any length to draw Nigeria back to the bad old days just to have their ways.

“We urge them to quickly retrace their steps or we will be left with no other option than to expose them for who they are.”

