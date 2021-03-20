News Top Stories

Arewa youths give Igboho 72-hrs to evacuate Yorubas from north

Northern youths have told rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Ighoho), to move all Yorubas from the northern states in the next 72 hours. The youths, under the auspices of Arewa Youth Assembly, threatened they would be forced to evacuate all Yorubas resident in the north, after expiration of the ultimatum.

They also solicited support of northern elders, traditional rulers and security agencies in their resolve to evacuate Yorubas from the19 northern states and Abuja. They said the decision was informed by declaration of Yoruba nation by Ighoho on Wednesday. Arewa Youth Assembly in a statement issued by its Speaker, Mohammed Danlami, argued Igboho that had continuously threatened lives and properties of northerners residing in the South west for no reason. They said since it is Igboho who wants Yoruba out of the north to form a Yoruba nation, northern youths will make it easy for him by asking him to provide a means of transportation to convey his people to the south west.

They said that: “We are hereby giving him the ultimatum of 72 hours to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back home. “It is in the lights of this recent event that we wish to call on the Northern elders, traditional rulers and all security agencies to support us in accomplishing this task of evacuating the Yorubas out of the 19 Northern States and the FCT Abuja, making it a very peaceful exercise devoid of loss of lives and destruction of properties or hijack by hoodlums to prevent the re-occurrence of the END-SARS protest.”

