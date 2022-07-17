News

Arewa Youths Group: Shettima’s comments on Obi, provocative

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Arewa Youths Group: Shettima’s comments on Obi, provocative

 

Our Correspondent

A youth group, the Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (COAYPANU), has described as “provocative” remarks made by the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, on the capacity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Shettima, who is a former Governor of Borno State, had, during an interview on Arise TV last weekend, called to question the capacity of the LP flag bearer to lead the country as president.

While condemning Shettima’s comment, the youths, under the auspices of Coalition of Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (COAYPANU), called on Nigerians to reject politicians found to be promoting bigotry,and other tendencies that threaten peace and unity.

Shettima had said that Obi, who is a former Governor of Anambra State, could best be a “president in Igboland”, thereby attracting criticisms from thousands of the latter’s supporters, who identify themselves as “Obi-dients” .

“The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has no political base and structure to win the next election in 2023. As far as I am concerned, he’s politically structureless with little or no experience to lead this country.

“Nigeria requires a technocrat and a sound administrator who will continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stopped, not someone who will come to take us back to the era of PDP. Nigerians don’t want that.

“Presidential position is not for the unprepared neither is it an all comers’ affair. Peter Obi can only become a President in Igboland but definitely not in Nigeria. Nigeria is too big for him to handle.

“He has no leadership ideology nor experiences like President Muhammadu and our incoming President in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, the former Borno Governor had said.

Reacting, the Arewa youths, in a statement by their National President, Alhaji Mohammed Gwadabe, said Shettima’s attack on Obi, was unfortunate.

Specifically, the youths stated that the caustic statement was a reflection of the former Borno governor’s mindset, adding, however, that such disposition showed that he could not be trusted with the highest office in Nigeria, or anywhere in the world.

The statement reads in part: “The era where Arewa youths just accept whatever choices, or decisions made by the APC, is gone for good, and that point must not be taken for granted.

“Henceforth, Northern youths, who are distinguished in every right, shall vote character and competence, while relegating tribe and religion to the background, as far as elections that will decide their future are concerned.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially our youths and Northern elites, to, in the interest of our diversity and unity, condemn – in the strongest term – this unpatriotic statement capable of igniting ethnic tension in the already-charged polity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Herdsmen: Group kicks as FG battles Akeredolu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has said that a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to leave Yorubaland by some people would not in any way solve the problem of insecurity in the region. The group in a statement by its President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that the ultimatum purportedly issued by some […]
News

Kwara commissioner Aisha Ahman Pategi resigns

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

We wish her well –Govt Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, yesterday resigned her appointment from the cabinet of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, which was personally signed by Pategi, said she was first appointed as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before […]
News Top Stories

FG won’t spare sponsors of terrorism, Malami assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has assured that all those found culpable of funding terrorism in the country would not be spared but would be arrested and prosecuted. The Minister gave this assurance yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa. Malami, who […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica