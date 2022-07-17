Arewa Youths Group: Shettima’s comments on Obi, provocative

Our Correspondent

A youth group, the Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (COAYPANU), has described as “provocative” remarks made by the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, on the capacity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Shettima, who is a former Governor of Borno State, had, during an interview on Arise TV last weekend, called to question the capacity of the LP flag bearer to lead the country as president.

While condemning Shettima’s comment, the youths, under the auspices of Coalition of Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (COAYPANU), called on Nigerians to reject politicians found to be promoting bigotry,and other tendencies that threaten peace and unity.

Shettima had said that Obi, who is a former Governor of Anambra State, could best be a “president in Igboland”, thereby attracting criticisms from thousands of the latter’s supporters, who identify themselves as “Obi-dients” .

“The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has no political base and structure to win the next election in 2023. As far as I am concerned, he’s politically structureless with little or no experience to lead this country.

“Nigeria requires a technocrat and a sound administrator who will continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stopped, not someone who will come to take us back to the era of PDP. Nigerians don’t want that.

“Presidential position is not for the unprepared neither is it an all comers’ affair. Peter Obi can only become a President in Igboland but definitely not in Nigeria. Nigeria is too big for him to handle.

“He has no leadership ideology nor experiences like President Muhammadu and our incoming President in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, the former Borno Governor had said.

Reacting, the Arewa youths, in a statement by their National President, Alhaji Mohammed Gwadabe, said Shettima’s attack on Obi, was unfortunate.

Specifically, the youths stated that the caustic statement was a reflection of the former Borno governor’s mindset, adding, however, that such disposition showed that he could not be trusted with the highest office in Nigeria, or anywhere in the world.

The statement reads in part: “The era where Arewa youths just accept whatever choices, or decisions made by the APC, is gone for good, and that point must not be taken for granted.

“Henceforth, Northern youths, who are distinguished in every right, shall vote character and competence, while relegating tribe and religion to the background, as far as elections that will decide their future are concerned.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially our youths and Northern elites, to, in the interest of our diversity and unity, condemn – in the strongest term – this unpatriotic statement capable of igniting ethnic tension in the already-charged polity.”

