Arewa Youths: Reconvening of House suspicious

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has raised concerns over plans by the House of Representatives to hold an emergency plenary session on Monday.

Reports said the session is to discuss issues of national concerns.

But according to the Youth Movement, its suspicion was borne out of the fact that, Tuesdays signal the beginning of proceedings, which run through Wednesdays and Thursdays of sittings.

An online medium, Premium Times, had reported that, “the clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, in a statement on Saturday, said the lawmakers will hold the session on Monday. He did not state the subject of discussion”.

“This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby recalls all Hon. Members for an emergency plenary session against Monday, 9th May, 2022 at 2:00pm.

“It is particularly intended to discuss critical issues of national importance. The House regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused,” it quoted part of the statement.

The group’s position was contained in a statement by K. Yusuf, its president.

“We are aware that some powerful politicians are currently pushing for the reconvening of the House of Representatives.

“The framers of our Constitution do not envisage a situation where some persons in the leadership of the legislature will be using co-lawmakers like school boys to score political goals.

“We, therefore, urge Honourable members of the House of Representatives to live up to the expectation of being honourable by shunning such a move,” he said.

