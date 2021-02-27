News

Arewa Youths task EFCC boss on performance

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) yesterday hailed the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), saying it was an indication that youths have what it takes to lead the country.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment, adding that it will herald “a shift from the old brigade to young turks, who have the productive energy to turn around the fortunes of this nation, at critical point in our development history.”

A statement signed by the National President of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima said youths have what it takes to play a critical role in the governance of the country if given the opportunity. The group, however, called on the new EFCC boss “to justify the confidence reposed in him, not only by the Presidency, but also the Nigerian youth, who see him as one proof that young people can apply special skills to boost nation building.” The group urged the EFCC boss to deal with the challenges of financial crimes across the nation, charge suspects to court, using strong evidence and avoid trial by the media – as was the case before he came in The AYCF noted that President Buhari’s choice of an EFCC Chairman like Bawa was also an indication that Nigeria’s future would hopefully be bright, with the elderly playing mentoring and advisory roles while youths spin the

