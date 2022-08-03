News

Arewa Youths To Buhari: Probe alleged shortfall in NNPC’s remittances

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

A youth group operating under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), over alleged shortfall in its remittances to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement, Tuesday, by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, the group alleged that the shortfall had the capacity to affect the revenue fortunes of the country, if not addressed.

According to the statement, the scrutiny is with a view to ascertaining the problem, as well as ensuring that things change for the better.

The statement read: “Arewa youths are indeed concerned about the widely reported (alleged) shortfall in the remittances of the NNPC into the CBN coffers.

“It is our humble opinion that all those involved should be probed in order to ascertain if there was any under hand dealings that led to the situation.

“The President should not waste time in directing relevant persons or government agencies to probe the NNPC on this matter.

“There must be reasons why remittances can drop so sharply and Nigerians would like to know these reasons.

“We urge the President not to delay in commissioning this very important probe.”

 

Reporter

